Police looking for Hamilton man accused of 1997 homicide

ajc.com

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

News
By
56 minutes ago
X

A Butler County grand jury indicted a Hamilton man who is accused of a 1997 homicide, according to court records.

Authorities say Hubert H. Whitehead III of Hamilton “did cause the death” of a person, who was not identified in court documents.

Whitehead was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Monday on three felonies.

He’s facing a murder charge, which is an unclassified felony and carries a prison sentence of 15 years to life.

The murder charge includes a gun specification, which could add three years to the minimum prison sentence.

Whitehead was also indicted on two felonious assault counts, both of which are second-degree felonies.

The Butler County prosecutor’s office could not provide more details about the case.

ExploreClick here for more Crime news
In Other News
1
Suspected drunk driver charged following Liberty Twp. accident
2
Students rally for new FFA chapter at Madison High School
3
Symmes Road repaving will be paid for by both Hamilton and Fairfield
4
Middletown’s vacant property law unenforced, stalling downtown...
5
Former Middletown football great and NFL Hall of Famer congratulates...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.