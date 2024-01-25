Police investigating shooting of teen at Middletown park

Officers found the teen in the middle of the intersection of Breiel Boulevard and Lefferson Road on a median adjacent to the park. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. On Thursday, police said he remained hospitalized.

The incident is listed as an aggravated robbery. Sgt. Earl Nelson said the victim’s cell phone was taken, but robbery is not believed to the motive for the shooting.

Nelson said the shooting remains under investigation.