Police investigating gunfire incident Sunday in Middletown

News
By
7 minutes ago

Middletown police are investigating gunfire that occured Sunday night in the 100 block of South Sutphin Street.

About six shots were fired by what looks to be a group of people, likely teens, walking in the area about 9:30 p.m., according to Police Chief David Birk.

“It looks like the shots were firing at the ground,” Birk said, noting a doorbell camera captured the incident.

Detectives recovered casing from a 400caliber gun. There were no injuries reported.

It is not clear if any buildings or vehicles were hit.

