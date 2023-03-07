Police investigating gunfire incident Sunday in Middletown

Middletown police are investigating gunfire that occured Sunday night in the 100 block of South Sutphin Street.
About six shots were fired by what looks to be a group of people, likely teens, walking in the area about 9:30 p.m., according to Police Chief David Birk.
“It looks like the shots were firing at the ground,” Birk said, noting a doorbell camera captured the incident.
Detectives recovered casing from a 400caliber gun. There were no injuries reported.
It is not clear if any buildings or vehicles were hit.
In Other News
1
Teen dies following Hamilton crash with hospital vehicle
2
Rumpke truck catches fire on Hamilton street
3
East Palestine, Springfield derailments: How are train crashes...
4
Butler County Real Estate Investor Association begins series on how to...
5
Reily Twp.’s volunteer fire department gets big honor from state