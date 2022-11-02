Police, firefighters recognized by Purple Monkey Project in memory of girl killed riding ATV

FAIRFIELD ― Brad Vanoss said there have been “ups and downs” in the 17 months since his daughter, Reagan died in an ATV accident, but a primary goal is to not let her be forgotten.
That’s why he and his wife, Angela, formed the Purple Monkey Project, and that’s why they’ve established a scholarship program, organized community events like the 5K run and walk, and collaborated with civic organizations. The latest initiative is the inaugural Reagan’s Mic-Drop Lip Sync Battle scheduled for today at the Fairfield Community Arts Center.
The sold-out event will feature 10 participants in several fake singing competitive performances, such as between Fairfield’s finest and bravest in a police versus fire department and between Fairfield Superintendent Billy Smith and Fairfield South Principal Jason Hussel.
“Much like LL Cool J’s ‘Lip Sync Battle’ on TV, we’re doing the same thing here,” he said of the event scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fairfield CAC that will be emceed by WLWT news anchor Mike Dardis.
The sold-out event will also honor the three scholarship recipients from last year, as well as naming a Fairfield police officer and firefighter of the year.
“We have a soft spot in our heart for firefighters and police officers as they were both very, very relevant on the day of the accident,” Vanoss said.
Reagan was a 10-year-old fifth-grader at Fairfield West Elementary when she died on May 11, 2021, while riding an ATV with her father, Brad. They had just completed dragging a diamond at the Fairfield Civitan Club’s ball fields when the vehicle flipped.
The Vanoss family formed the Purple Monkey Project in Reagan’s honor, named for the purple stuffed monkey she loved. In the past 17 months, he said, “We’ve had our good days, we have our bad days,” but the foundation and his family are what keep him going.
“It’s going to be a fun night,” he said of the lip sync event, “and I will make a total fool of myself” because that’s what dads do for their daughters.
Winners of each battle will receive a trophy, and there will be a grand champion trophy.
Visit purplemonkeyproject.org for more information on the Purple Monkey Project, including how to donate, participate in future events, or purchase merchandise.
