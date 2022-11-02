Police, firefighters recognized by Purple Monkey Project in memory of girl killed riding ATV

“We have a soft spot in our heart for firefighters and police officers as they were both very, very relevant on the day of the accident,” Vanoss said.

Reagan was a 10-year-old fifth-grader at Fairfield West Elementary when she died on May 11, 2021, while riding an ATV with her father, Brad. They had just completed dragging a diamond at the Fairfield Civitan Club’s ball fields when the vehicle flipped.

The Vanoss family formed the Purple Monkey Project in Reagan’s honor, named for the purple stuffed monkey she loved. In the past 17 months, he said, “We’ve had our good days, we have our bad days,” but the foundation and his family are what keep him going.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” he said of the lip sync event, “and I will make a total fool of myself” because that’s what dads do for their daughters.

Winners of each battle will receive a trophy, and there will be a grand champion trophy.

Visit purplemonkeyproject.org for more information on the Purple Monkey Project, including how to donate, participate in future events, or purchase merchandise.