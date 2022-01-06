Police continue to look for Hamilton woman missing since last month

Lisa Hyde said she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

She said the family has been searching on their own and found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara.

“She has gone missing a couple times before. But never this long,” Lisa Hyde said. “She lived on Facebook. Nothing has been posted and her phone just goes to voice mail.”

“I just need to know what happened. Where she is,” Lisa Hyde said crying.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother

If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, polices call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.