Police agencies release few details about deadly officer-involved shooting

Following a traffic stop around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at 2900 Towne Blvd., Middletown police shot and killed Victor Lykins, 47, of Middletown. He was identified Monday morning by Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove after an autopsy was performed over the weekend at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Birk said shots were fired by an officer at the two occupants inside the vehicle, killing Lykins. The other person in the SUV, Lykins’ brother, was not injured.

Since the incident occurred in Warren County, the investigation results will go to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell for review. He was at the scene Saturday night.

No Middletown police officers were injured, Birk said. Two officers involved in the traffic stop are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to Birk.

This was the first fatal police-involved shooting in Middletown since 1997 when Bill Becker was police chief and the department conducted the investigation that eventually cleared the officer involved.

In October of that year, police officer Aaron McQueen shot and killed Micah Lofton after the car Lofton was driving rammed a police cruiser then headed for McQueen near the dead end of Plymouth Avenue, according to newspaper archives.

McQueen was cleared of any wrong-doing, but he left the police department a short time later, Becker said.