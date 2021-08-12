Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in multiple shootings across Cincinnati overnight

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to 30 Craft Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.

A short time later, Kyran Reese, 19, arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said Reese was also shot on Craft Street. Reese died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.