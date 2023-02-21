Plans for Waffle House in Oxford move forward

The land the restaurant would be built on is owned by Oxford Legacy, a limited liability company registered in Ohio by Mathew A. Troy of Oxford.

Now that it has been approved by the planning commission, the proposal goes to city council for two readings. Community development planner Zachary Moore said that at the first meeting, March 7, council will hear from representatives of Waffle House and take public comments. He said council is expected to make a final vote on a second reading March 21.

Because Waffle House has not obtained a building permit, he said that officials do not know when construction will begin or the restaurant would ultimately open.

