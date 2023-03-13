Plans for Cincinnati convention district include $200M Duke Energy Center renovations

Plans for the district also include $200 million worth of renovations and upgrades to the Duke Energy Convention Center. These would include rebuilding the facility’s main entrance, extending exhibit halls and building out outdoor space.

“We’ve been on a cycle of renovating this convention center every 20 years since 1965,” said Adam Gelter, 3CDC executive vice president. “We need to break that cycle and do a modernization of this center that addresses it holistically.”

Local businesses hope the project brings in a business boost.

“A week and a half ago was our busiest week ever,” said Joseph Parker, a barista at Deeper Roots Coffee on 4th Street. “Been here two years and in three days, we had three days that over doubled our busiest days. We had three or four different conventions that are happening in the city.”

If the upgrades can bring in more conventions, Parker thinks it will be good for business.

“Filling in that kind of empty space will be nice,” he said.

Funding plans for the projects are still being finalized. The city, county and Visit Cincy will all contribute.