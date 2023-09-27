Pioneer Life event at Governor Bebb MetroPark reflects on area’s historic roots

Pioneer Life is “a time for people to experience the 1800s.”

The event open to the public at Governor Bebb MetroPark in Okeana this weekend is “not just to see something, but actually experience what it was like” in the region during the pioneer days, said PJ Arnold, program and events outdoor educator at MetroParks of Butler County.

He said Pioneer Village at the park is set up with historic cabins, and it simulates what guests would have experienced in the 1700s and 1800s in a pioneer village. So, visitors get to experience what that time would have been like.

A centerpiece of Pioneer Village is the Bebb Cabin, which a lot of people refer to as “The Mansion.” It was built in 1799, and it’s the birthplace of William Bebb, who was the 19th governor of Ohio.

“The event something you have to experience for yourself. It’s similar to going to a renaissance fair, where you really want to experience it. You just don’t want to read about it, look at a picture, or have someone tell you about it, you want to get that hands-on experience. So, that’s what Pioneer Life will do,” Arnold said.

Offering guests an immersive experience at Pioneer Life, guests can explore Governor Bebb’s Pioneer Village, talk with interpreters in historic dress, sample pioneer cooking, make candles, and learn lessons in the village schoolhouse.

There will be a number of demonstrations, such as woodworking, weaving and spinning. A chandler will be making candles, and guests can experience candle-dipping. Demonstrations and activities will be staggered at different times throughout the event.

“I’m excited to see all of our demonstrations, and it’s going to be interactive, so, everything really comes to life. I love that you’re not just hearing about the games, you get to play a game, and you’re not just hearing about the crafts, you’re getting to make the craft,” Arnold said.

The summer kitchen will be active. There will be cooking inside, and guests will have the opportunity to taste the cooking and sample an older recipe.

At the schoolhouse, the schoolmarm, or schoolmaster will be there, and if guests are in time for a lesson that day, they will get to find out what it would have been like to be a student at that time.

Pioneer Life will also feature firearm demonstrations, farm animals and more. The family friendly event has activities for children and adults. Pit To Plate BBQ will be at the park for hungry visitors.

“It is a cool experience, and what’s nice about it, too, is it is compressed into our park area. So, it does feel very manageable. The experience is fun because it’s all very hands-on. You’re going back in time the hour, two hours or four hours that you’re here,” Arnold said.

On average, the event has attracted 600 to 700 participants.

How to go

What: Pioneer Life

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana

Cost: $5 per person; free for kids 2 and younger

Online: YourMetroParks.net