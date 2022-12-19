Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV will serve life in prison, no parole

Wagner — along with his mother Angela and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is guilty of charges associated with shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. His father, George “Billy” Wagner III, has maintained a plea of “not guilty” and is scheduled to face trial in 2023.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial was the first time a person faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.