Picnic on the Lawn brings together museum members, community

Carmean said they plan to provide fried and baked chicken and grill hamburgers.

He emphasized the event is open to everyone, members or non-members.

Entertainment will be provided by Miami emeritus professor Allan Winkler, who is a member of the OMA board, and volunteered to play favorite folk songs.

Carmean said the idea for the picnic came about in discussion early in the year about the annual meeting, typically held in March and the uncertainty about a possible location and pandemic restrictions so the talk turned to alternative programs. The timing also became part of the discussion.

“We thought about a day when we could do this and mid-week during finals week was better than after commencement when many students and university people could be gone. We want to bring as many people together as possible,” he said. “We should have a nice turnout. I hope the weather will be cooperative. We thought we’ll just put up the tent and make it a picnic.”

The weather is always a variable, but he said they have a plan in the event of rain. The tent can be set up near the barn and tables set up inside the barn for people to eat out of any rain.

The idea of holding the event in May was appealing because the arts and crafts fair is held in June and the Apple Butter Festival in October. This date is a good one for promoting those two major annual programs for the Oxford Museum Association.

“We’ve seen other groups have picnics. We have the facilities to make it an outdoor event and with Daylight Saving Time, we will have more daylight,” Carmean said. “It seemed like a logical maneuver.”

He said they would have plenty of chairs available, but those in attendance are welcome to bring their own if they are more comfortable with that. There is plenty of space to spread out on the grounds and there are a few picnic tables.

“Just bring a hearty appetite and have a good time and enjoy an outing, similar to Kiwanis Pancake Day. It gives people a chance to mingle and enjoy a night out,” Carmean said.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP so adequate meat and drinks can be on hand. To RSVP call 513-523-8005 or e-mail to oxfordmuseumassociation@gmail.com.