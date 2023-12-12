BreakingNews
Coney Island to permanently close at end of year; music venue to take its place

PHOTOS: West Chester Toys open in new location

1 / 15
Dave Downing moved his West Chester Toys store to a new location at 8234 Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township. The store offers a wide selection of games, gifts, puzzles, toys and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top