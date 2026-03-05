Photos, videos show effect of heavy rains across Butler County

Excessive rains also caused flooding in the parking lot at Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Road.

Video posted to social media by Rossville Pizza Company in Hamilton just after 10 p.m. Wednesday showed flooding along South B Street.

Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler, a spokesman for Hamilton Police Department, told Journal-News that HPD did have some reports of localized street flooding yesterday, specifically at Park Avenue near B Street, Eaton Avenue at Rhea Avenue, and B St and Main Street, but “no major incidents occurred.”

“It looks like things cleared up quickly on their own,” Ungerbuehler said this morning.

A video posted at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday showed flooding in the village of Millville, including at IGA Express convenience store and gas station at 18 Millville Oxford Road and American V-Twin next door.

Multiple days of rain have prompted flood advisories and warnings across the region. A flood warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. for Butler, Warren, Montgomery, and Preble counties.

The National Weather Service said flooding is possible in low‑lying and flood‑prone areas, with up to an inch of additional rain expected today. Motorists are urged to avoid high water and flooded roads.

Rain continues today with some thunder before tapering off overnight, according to the National Weather Service. A few showers may linger Friday morning, but the rest of Friday looks dry and warm.

Rain and storms are expected to return Saturday, bringing increased flooding risk and the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.