Breaking: Kings Island will be closed Sunday due to low temperatures

PHOTOS: The Manchester Inn through the years

OHJN 101425 mtown rfq
Bishop Rudolph "Rudy" Pringle
William Kip Moore
Cris Carter up for Hall of Fame
Middletown Chamber of Commerce
Middletown Chamber of Commerce
Middletown Teachers Dinner Banquet
Middletown Teachers Dinner Banquet
Celebrate Education Luncheon
Celebrate Education Luncheon
Middletown Hall of Fame inductions
Middletown Hall of Fame inductions
Middletown Hall of Fame inductions
Blue Christmas concert
Photos of Perry Thatcher
Boehner speaks at chamber meeting
Boehner speaks at chamber meeting
Pigskin Roundball Spectacular
Past Charity Ball events
Christmas Blues concert
Charity Ball has benefited Middletown hospitals
Manchester developer shut out again for state historic tax credits.
Middletown could once again own the fomer Manchester Inn — which they sold 4 years ago for $1
For sale: the Manchester Inn
Middletown could once again own the fomer Manchester Inn — which they sold 4 years ago for $1
Manchester Inn in Middletown
Manchester Inn
041825 Manchester Inn
041825 Manchester Inn
Sonshine Building
Manchester Inn
1 / 31
The Manchester Inn and Sonshine building are two of the five sites chosen by the city for its call for developers. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF