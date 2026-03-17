PHOTOS: St. Patrick's Day celebration in Hamilton

031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
031726 St. Patrick's Day Hamilton
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Tina Vrabel, left, and Carrie Anderson run and dance during the O'Dora Dash fun run on Riverfront Plaza on St. Patrick's Day Tuesday, March, 17, 2026 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF