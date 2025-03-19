PHOTOS: Security barriers going up for NATO event in Dayton

052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
052025 NATO security
1 / 23
Crews install security barriers and fencing for NATO event in downtown Dayton Tuesday, May 20, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF