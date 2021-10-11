journal-news logo
X

PHOTOS: Remembering the Hamilton-Fairfield Soap Box Derbies of years past

News
By , Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

The Journal-News went into the archives for old images of Soap Box Derbies held in Butler County for a slice of nostalgia.

Click through the photos above to relive the old views.

Then click on the cards below for more popular photo galleries.

PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair

PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target

PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton

PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument

HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities

PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton

In Other News
1
‘It’s sort of surreal’: Edgewood honors Olympic gold medalist Zach...
2
One of country’s largest Vince Lombardi collections lives in southwest...
3
FOP defends officers; Mayor: video ‘concerning’ of disabled man pulled...
4
McCrabb: Former addict was ‘an angel’ in Hamilton who helped people get
5
5 candidates seeking 3 available seats on Hamilton City Council
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top