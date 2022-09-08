BreakingNews
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II through the years

21 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.

Here’s a look at the queen’s early life and her 70-year reign in photos.

