PHOTOS: Must-see images of Bald Eagles spotted around Butler County

Bald Eagles have been spotted throughout Butler County over time, and the Journal-News has captured some of those impressive images.
Click through the photos above to see those local Bald Eagles.
Then click on the cards below for more popular photo galleries.
PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair
PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target
PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton
PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument
HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities
PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton
In Other News
1
Director: Bikeway connector ‘really critical’ to economic growth along...
2
Butler County gets double win this week on ESPN, from baseball to MMA
3
‘We don’t expect anything to be easy’: West Side looks forward after...
4
‘I just shot a guy’: Man calls 911 after allegedly shooting a man...
5
Butler County health commissioner retiring; ‘Time is right for a new...