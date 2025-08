Officer Jessica Payne sit on her horse, Luka, as Jennifer and Forrest Pegg get a closer view during National Night Out Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at Smith Park in Middletown. The night was filled with Middletown Division of Police k-9 and SWAT demonstrations, free food from Gold Star and Kona Ice, bouncy houses, a zipline, music from the band, Drive, and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF