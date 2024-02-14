PHOTOS: Middletown Middies basketball team and cheerleaders celebrate senior night with win over Mason
Luke Atkinson, a Senior “Special Needs” student at Middletown High School, has served as the team manager for the Middletown Soccer team and the Middletown Men’s Basketball team for the last four years. Luke was introduced along with other seniors before the game and got the chance to start the basketball game against Mason and score a basket Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 on senior night. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF