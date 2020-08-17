X

PHOTOS: Main Street Throw Shop opens in Hamilton offering disc golf and skateboard gear

View Gallery
1 /
News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Graham

Main Street Throw Shop opened for recently on Main Street in Hamilton. The shop offers a variety of disc golf discs and bags, skateboards and accessories and has an area to test discs before you buy.

Click through the photos above to see them in action.

Then click on the cards below to view other popular Journal-News photo galleries.

Content Element Type: Gallery Not Worked. Content:

Content Element Type: Gallery Not Worked. Content:

Content Element Type: Gallery Not Worked. Content:

Content Element Type: Gallery Not Worked. Content:

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.