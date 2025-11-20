Breaking: Ohio property tax reform: Legislation passed gives nearly $3.8B in reductions

PHOTOS: Looks from the 2025 CMA Awards

59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
1 / 78
BigXthaPlug, left, and Luke Combs perform "Pray Hard during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)