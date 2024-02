Ron Metzger does flatland tricks on his bicycles at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Saturday, Feb. 17, 2924 in Hamilton. Metzger is part of a group of freestyle riders from Cincinnati Flatland Fanatics. The group will host their annual Stache Jam with secret special guests Saturday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at Spooky Nook in Hamilton. Cost for riders is $10 and spectators are welcome. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF