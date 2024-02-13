BreakingNews
Area couple shares 75-year love story: ‘It’s been a world of fun and very hard work’

PHOTOS: Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburger opens in Fairfield

1 / 13
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburger opened Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 in front of Meijer on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top