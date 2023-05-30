BreakingNews
Police seek man charged for allegedly stabbing family member in Fairfield Twp.

PHOTOS: Election day in Butler County

1 / 12
Voters cast their ballots on election day Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at Highland Elementary School in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top