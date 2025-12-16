Breaking: Man, 2 dogs recovered from West Chester Twp. pond

PHOTOS: Construction continues on COhatch Hamilton coworking and event space

121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
121625 COhatch Hamilton
1 / 21
Construction continues on COhatch Hamilton on High Street. The building will feature coworking spaces, meeting and event areas, a cocktail lounge and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF