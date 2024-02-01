PHOTOS: Chef Jonathan Zaragoza visits Hamilton Freshman School for Global Eats program

Chef Jonathan Zaragoza visited Hamilton Freshman School Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 to help highlight the unique ingredients and authentic recipes from “Global Eats,” a new program from food service partner Chartwells K12 that invites students on a journey to explore cuisines from around the world without leaving the cafeteria. Students were able to sample several Global Eats recipes from Mexico that Chef Zaragoza helped create. Zaragoza's Chicago restaurant, Birrieria Zaragoza, was featured in an episode of the Netflix show "Taco Chronicles" in 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF