PHOTOS: Broken poles, downed power lines after storms, high winds

Mid-march storm power damage
Mid-march storm power damage
Mid-march storm power damage
Mid-March AES outages
Mid-March AES outages
Mid-March AES outages
Mid-March AES outages
Mid-March AES outages
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Crews lift a broken utility pole after thunderstorms and high winds March 11-16, 2026. AES / PROVIDED