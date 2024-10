Agave and Rye, the premier Tequila and Bourbon Hall, held a ribbon cutting and soft opening Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 for its long-awaited Hamilton location, the 18th in the restaurant's portfolio. The restaurant is on the former Ritzi Auto Body, which renovated the garage as it added on to the property. The restaurant features gourmet tacos and more than 70 varieties each of bourbon and tequila. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF