PHOTOS: 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

2025 MTV VMAs - Show
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
APTOPIX 2025 MTV VMAs
2025 MTV VMAs - Show
2025 MTV VMAs - Show
2025 MTV VMAs - Show
2025 MTV VMAs - Show
2025 MTV VMAs - Arrivals
2025 MTV VMAs - Show
2025 MTV VMAs - Show
2025 MTV VMAs - Arrivals
2025 MTV VMAs - Arrivals
2025 MTV VMAs - Arrivals
1 / 21
Christian Breslauer, left, and Ariana Grande accept the award for video of the year for "Brighter Days Ahead" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)