Petals & Wicks location at Spooky Nook in Hamilton to close

“It’s only because of our local community support that we’ve been open almost two years,” she said to followers on a Facebook Live on Thursday afternoon.

Hoskins broke the news to her customers and supporters on Facebook, saying that choice was made “because you are our people, you are our fans.”

The location on Main Street in Hamilton will continue to be open for business.

“It saddens us deeply but it’s necessary for us to protect and keep our first love open, which is Main Street,” Hoskins said. “We believe in the vision of Spooky Nook and wish them all the best. We know there’s a vision there, we know there’s a future there.”

While she said this “is a sad day,” Hoskins said “we’re also excited for what the future holds.”

The announcement comes a few days after the Journal-News confirmed a planned King Corona restaurant will not be opening at Spooky Nook.

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill officials confirmed a mutual agreement with the restaurant group “to step back from our planned lease agreement, as they reassess their strategic plan.”

Nathan Taylor, a King Corona co-owner, said they won’t rule out having a restaurant in Hamilton in the future.

“Unfortunately, we decided to go in a different direction,” he said. “With all that is going on in the restaurant industry, building a $3 million project in an area that’s not fully developed was a very risky move.”

King Corona would have been in a different building than Petals & Wicks with the location planned for the sports side, located across the street.