PETA to protest slaughtering of chickens outside Billy Yanks in Hamilton

The vehicle, which PETA calls vexatious, is visiting Billy Yanks amid the spread of bird flu in the U.S., which the group said has resulted in the killing of more than 37 million chickens in 2025, 7 million of which killed in just the last month.

Bird flu has also infected over 1,000 herds of cows in the dairy industry since March 2024 and dozens of humans over the last year, leading to one man’s death in January, according to the organization.

“Behind every chicken sandwich is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats chicken or eggs to remember that these industries are cruel to birds and hazardous to human health and that the only kind meal is a vegan one.”

The protest is expected to start at 5 p.m. Thursday outside Billy Yanks, 205 Main St., Hamilton.