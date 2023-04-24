BreakingNews
Person found dead in Middletown fire
X

Person found dead in Middletown fire

News
By
26 minutes ago

Middletown firefighters are at the scene this morning of a fire on Vannest Avenue where a person was found dead, according to officials.

Fire crews were called about 5:41 a.m. to the 3000 block of Vannest for a fire in a garage that traveled to a home. A person believed to be living in the garage was found dead.

Firefighters remain at the scene. No other details were immediately available.

ExploreKatelyn Markham death case: Man accused of perjury gets trial date

In Other News
1
Best of Butler County 2023: Vote here for your favorites
2
SunCoke, Cleveland-Cliffs agree to 12-year extension of Indiana Harbor...
3
Life-savers: Local police agencies use ‘BEAR’, drones and other tools...
4
Hamilton celebrates new Ace Hardware’s grand opening
5
Hamiltonians needed for annual ‘Spring Clean the 17′

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top