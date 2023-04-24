Person found dead in Middletown fire

Middletown firefighters are at the scene this morning of a fire on Vannest Avenue where a person was found dead, according to officials.
Fire crews were called about 5:41 a.m. to the 3000 block of Vannest for a fire in a garage that traveled to a home. A person believed to be living in the garage was found dead.
Firefighters remain at the scene. No other details were immediately available.
