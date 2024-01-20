Performing Arts Academy presenting ‘The Sound of Music’

Besides juggling some rehearsals due to the flu that spread through part of the cast, Markle said the complex musical numbers created some challenges for the young performers.

But those demanding numbers allowed them to “stretch” their talents, she said.

“We’re one big family,” she said of the cast and production team. “We are excited.”

The Performing Arts Academy will be present “The Sound of Music” for six performances in the Ben Bender Theatre at The Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown.

Even before auditions, Markle puts herself in every role and takes notes with a pencil. She envisions each character in her mind, then “fits a person in that character,” she said.

The musical stars Evan Rawlins (Trenton) as Capt. Gorg von Trapp, Leah Busick (Lebanon) as Mother Abbess, Brock Noble (Middletown) as Max Detweiler, Lily Whitt (Franklin) as Elsa Schraeder, and Rachael Kindred (Franklin) as Maria Rainer.

The seven von Trapp children “all bring something wonderful and unique to the stage,” according to Markle.

The cast also features Johanna Keller (Middletown) as Liesl von Trapp, Owen Lyons (Monroe) as Rolf Gruber, John Hatcher (Franklin) as Friedrich von Trapp, Zoey Collins (Middletown) as Louisa von Trapp, Levi Jarrett (Middletown) as Kurt von Trapp, Sophia Blanton (Monroe) as Brigitta von Trapp, Dylan Hudson (Lebanon) Marta von Trapp and Violet Busick (Lebanon) as Gretl von Trapp.

Markle said the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, “The Sound of Music” was destined to become the world’s “most-beloved musical.” It features a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and the title number, “The Sound of Music.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: The Performing Arts Academy presents “The Sound of Music”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 2-3; 3 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4

WHERE: Ben Bender Theatre, at The Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (65 and older) and children (12 and under)

TICKETS: www.theperformingartsacademy.com or call 513-594-7242.

