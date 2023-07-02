‘People are glad we’re back’: Aimee’s Produce owner says business is good

MADISON TWP. — A popular produce stand has received its final license from the Butler County Health Dept. that will allow for an expanded menu.

Aimee’s Produce, which opened last month, will be permitted to sell meat, cheese, eggs and butter and hopes to add “grab and go” sandwiches soon, said Nancy Griffith, one of the owners.

Before that, working with a variant license, the stand was permitted to sell goods and unaltered produce like whole watermelons, she said.

Griffith operated Mockingbirds Café for nine years, including eight years on Central Avenue in Middletown. She closed the restaurant and purchased the former Peggy’s Produce Market, 380 Middletown-Eaton Road.

Since opening, Griffith described business as “good” and the Madison Twp. community as “very welcoming.”

“People are glad we’re back,” she said. “They’re happy the space is open.”

Aimee’s Produce features a wide variety of fruits and vegetables from seedless watermelons, South Carolina peaches, Kentucky red, green and orange tomatoes, potatoes, Indiana melons, pickles, jelly and local honey, Griffith said.

The stand is open six days a week, and when it’s closed on Sunday, owners purchase good to refill their stock, she said.

“It’s an adventure,” she said.

The business is owned by Griffith, her husband, Tim; and Michael Stafford. It’s a family business since the Griffith’s three daughters, Mary Grace, Kimberly and Sophie, all have worked there.

Last year, Peggy and Larry Landers closed Peggy’s that operated for nearly 10 years. They cited the difficulty hiring employees and increased prices as two reasons.

But more than those two economic indicators, Landers said, after battling breast cancer, she had a deeper appreciation of family and friends.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Aimee’s Produce

WHERE: 380 Middletown-Eaton Road, Madison Twp.

HOURS: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

PHONE NUMBER: 513-465-5038