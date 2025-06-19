Pedestrians struck on Reily-Millville Road; 1 taken to hospital

Breaking: Wing Snob in West Chester Twp. is second of the franchise in Ohio

By Bryn Dippold
30 minutes ago
Two pedestrians trying to remove a tree from the roadway were struck Wednesday night on Reily-Millville Road and U.S. Route 27, according to traffic crash reports.

At 6:59 p.m., Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident in Hanover Twp.

The juvenile driver was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 27 when they struck two pedestrians in the roadway of the intersection of U.S. Route 27 and Reily-Millville Road.

One pedestrian was transferred to Kettering Health Hamilton with suspected serious injuries. The other pedestrian had no apparent injuries.

The driver was traveling at 20 mph, according to the report, and was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

