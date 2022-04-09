BreakingNews
Pedestrian struck in Middletown near YMCA, medical helicopter called
Pedestrian struck in Middletown near YMCA, medical helicopter called

A medical helicopter was called Friday night, April 8, 2022, after a pedestrian was struck on Manchester Avenue in Middletown.

A medical helicopter was called Friday night, April 8, 2022, after a pedestrian was struck on Manchester Avenue in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A pedestrian was struck Friday night near the YMCA in Middletown.

The crash involving a pedestrian was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Manchester Avenue, which was shut down between North Verity Parkway and South Broad Street.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

We are working to learn more information about the incident and will update this report.

