BreakingNews
Pedestrian struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.
journal-news logo
X

Pedestrian struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.

News
By
23 minutes ago

A man is dead following a pedestrian crash Tuesday night on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads after the victim pulled his vehicle to the right side of eastbound Ohio 129, according to Butler County Sheriff Sgt. Steve Poff.

ExploreTrial date set for man charged in fatal West Chester Twp. pedestrian strike

“He pulled off on the right side of the road. He was hauling something in the back and was checking to see if it was still there,” Poff said. The preliminary investigation indicates the man stepped into the lane of traffic and was hit.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Poff said eastbound Ohio 129 was shut down for about two hours, but the westbound lanes were also impacted by several non-injury crashes, apparently by drivers watching the crash scene as they drove past the original incident.

ExplorePolice want help finding missing mom whose SUV was found abandoned

In Other News
1
Ross basketball player’s journey with painful disease started with...
2
West Chester Twp. nixes $4.6M pickleball courts idea for now; ‘Pickle...
3
Both historic train depot buildings now in new Hamilton location...
4
Hamilton amends its tobacco license ordinance
5
Deteriorating Madison Twp. bridge to be replaced quicker than...

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top