Pedestrian struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads after the victim pulled his vehicle to the right side of eastbound Ohio 129, according to Butler County Sheriff Sgt. Steve Poff.

“He pulled off on the right side of the road. He was hauling something in the back and was checking to see if it was still there,” Poff said. The preliminary investigation indicates the man stepped into the lane of traffic and was hit.