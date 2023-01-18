Pedestrian struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.

A man is dead following a pedestrian crash Tuesday night on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads after the victim pulled his vehicle to the right side of eastbound Ohio 129, according to Butler County Sheriff Sgt. Steve Poff.
“He pulled off on the right side of the road. He was hauling something in the back and was checking to see if it was still there,” Poff said. The preliminary investigation indicates the man stepped into the lane of traffic and was hit.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Poff said eastbound Ohio 129 was shut down for about two hours, but the westbound lanes were also impacted by several non-injury crashes, apparently by drivers watching the crash scene as they drove past the original incident.
