Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony today in Middletown

The military ceremony will feature a combined Honor Guard of Middletown’s American Legion Post 218 and Franklin’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3809, complete with a 21-gun salute and the trumpet performance of “Taps.” The ceremony is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 marked the U.S.’s entry into World War II — two years after military conflict began — as Congress declared war on Japan a day later and declared war on Germany within a week. The attack resulted in 2,403 American deaths, including 68 civilians.