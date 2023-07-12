Payroll Project: Butler County’s highest paid employees

BreakingNews
Butler County paid 76 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Journal-News and Dayton Daily News. The sheriff’s office was the county office with more six-figure salaries than any other.

Here’s a breakdown of salaries over $100,000 by county department:

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Butler County employees last year were:

1. Judy Boyko, county administrator: $186,843

2. Anthony Dwyer, sheriff’s office chief deputy: $166,581

3. Scott Rasmus, mental health board executive director: $154,078

4. Mike Gmoser, county prosecutor: $148,151

5. Vickie Barger, finance director: $147,774

6. Gregory Wilkens, county engineer: $147,580

7. Gary Craft, sheriff’s office major: $146,453

8. Lisa Mannix, county coroner: $145,963

9. Matthew Franke, sheriff’s office captain: $144,169

10. Nicholas Fisher, sheriff’s office captain: $142,671

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

