Payroll Project: Butler County’s highest paid employees

Butler County paid 76 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Journal-News and Dayton Daily News. The sheriff’s office was the county office with more six-figure salaries than any other.

Here’s a breakdown of salaries over $100,000 by county department:

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Butler County employees last year were:

1. Judy Boyko, county administrator: $186,843

2. Anthony Dwyer, sheriff’s office chief deputy: $166,581

3. Scott Rasmus, mental health board executive director: $154,078

4. Mike Gmoser, county prosecutor: $148,151

5. Vickie Barger, finance director: $147,774

6. Gregory Wilkens, county engineer: $147,580

7. Gary Craft, sheriff’s office major: $146,453

8. Lisa Mannix, county coroner: $145,963

9. Matthew Franke, sheriff’s office captain: $144,169

10. Nicholas Fisher, sheriff’s office captain: $142,671