Paying off $170K mortgage ‘a game changer’ for S.O.R.G. organization

MIDDLETOWN — A Sorg Opera Revitalization Group (S.O.R.G.) board member called paying off the $170,000 mortgage “a game changer” because it allows the volunteer organization to concentrate on making additional repairs to the 132-year-old Sorg Opera House.

Andy Seibert, vice president of the board of directors, said $100,000 from the “1891 Guild” capital campaign and $70,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the city of Middletown were used to pay off the mortgage.

Now the transfer of ownership has been made from Chuck Miller, his wife Denise Brodsky, and Ken Bowman, who owned the building for seven years, to the non-profit organization, Seibert said.

The Sorg Opera House would not be where it is today without Miller’s and Brodsky’s “commitment and passion,” Seifert said.

With no mortgage payments, Seibert said S.O.R.G. can invest all proceeds from events to make the necessary repairs and renovations to the Sorg, 63 S. Main St.

In April, City Council unanimously approved awarding the all-volunteer group $265,000 in ARPA funds to assist in paying off the mortgage and repairing the leaky roof.

According to the contract, the funds are to be used in the following order: mortgage payment, $100,000 for the roof repairs/replacement, and if the cost of the roof is less than $100,000, the balance of the funds must be used toward “white-boxing” the store fronts in the commercial building area.

Larry Mulligan II, secretary of the SORG board, said the ARPA funds created “a huge step forward” in the revitalization of the opera house.

He said the Sorg, once on “death’s door” after decades of neglect, has been resurrected due to years of sweat equity from volunteers and funds generated through donations and grants.

Sue Wittman, board treasurer and grant writer, said about 70% of the roof has been repaired, and the remaining repairs would cost about $50,000.

She added that renovating the three commercial spaces would cost about $250,000.

Seibert said the board wants to repair a portion of the roof near Main Street, convert the store fronts into commercial property to generate monthly income, and renovate a third-floor balcony with a seating capacity of 200-250 that would increase the total seating capacity of the Sorg to 1,000.

When Sorg hosts a large crowd, that also drives business downtown, Seibert said. He said the Sorg is patronized by visitors outside Middletown.

At an earlier council meeting, member Rodney Muterspaw said the Sorg plays an integral part in the continued revitalization of the downtown. He called assisting in the Sorg’s success “good for our city, good for everybody.”

Seibert said the organization “could not be more optimistic about what the future holds” and said the Sorg has been “a cornerstone of much of Middletown’s storied history.”

SORG OPERA REVITILZATION GROUP’S TIMELINE

October 2012 and ongoing: Clean out and stabilization of the Sorg complex

May 2013: New or repaired roofing/drainage systems

July 2013: Through a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, hired Glaserworks Architectural

2014: Acquired non-profit status

May 2016: In-kind donation of 985 Cincinnati Music Hall seats

2016: Removed drop ceiling, exposing second balcony

2017: Repaired and restored bathrooms through a grant from the Nippert Foundation

2017: Repaired and replaced fire escape doors and sprinkler systems

September 2017: Acquired temporary occupancy

Sept. 24, 2017: Hosted soft-reopening featuring the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra

2018: Awarded funding through the State of Ohio Capital Budget for HVAC and on-going renovations

March 2019: Installed HVAC, upgraded electrical and other building improvements

April 2023: City Council awarded $265,000 in ARPA funds to help pay off mortgage and make necessary repairs.

June 11, 2023: The $170,000 mortgage was paid off.

Upcoming shows at the Sorg

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., June 25. Admission by donation.

INNOVATheatre Presents: Back To Our Roots, 8-11 p.m. July 1. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 with drink ticket.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 8 p.m. Aug. 25-26, 3 p.m. Aug. 27, 8 p.m. Sept. 1-2 and 3 p.m. Sept. 3. Tickets: $25.

An Evening With The Oak Ridge Boys, 8-11 p.m., Sept. 8. Tickets: $70 to $100.

Give My Regards to Middletown: Musical Memories of the Sorg 1891-1918, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Tickets: $35-$45.

Scriptless in Seattle, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets: $25.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8-11 p.m., Sept. 23. Tickets: $35-$45

Sponge featuring Tantric and special guests Armadeus, 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 7. Tickets: $25-$35.

Lightning Express: A Tribute to the Everly Brothers, 8-11 p.m., Oct. 14. Tickets: $20-$30.

More: sorgoperahouse.org/tickets