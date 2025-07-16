Paving project to affect traffic in Middletown

Those traveling on Ohio 122 in Middletown could expect delays for the next four days, according to the city.
Between the University/Roosevelt overpass east to Jackson Lane, Ohio 122 will be milled and repaved.
Traffic will be maintained throughout the project, but there will be intermittent lane closures along with temporary driveway and intersection blockages, according to the city.
The project is expected to take four working days, weather permitting.
As part of the first phase of the ODOT project, three inches of pavement milling will be completed, immediately followed by a layer of asphalt and pavement markings.
Before final paving and pavement markings, next phases of the project will include manhole and valve cover adjustments.
