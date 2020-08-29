Patchy fog with chance of showers to start as remnants of Laura move out

We will start out today with patchy fog and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain chances will begin in the early morning and trail off in the afternoon as a cold front pushes into the area and the remnants of Hurricane Laura move out.
The fog should clear out by mid-morning, and otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures rising to around 84 degrees.
The clouds will mostly clear as we go into tonight, and temperatures will fall, dipping down into the upper 50s with a low around 58 degrees.
Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees, though we will see clouds gradually begin to build back up leading into Sunday night, which will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59 degrees.
Monday will mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for showers starting in the early morning. That chance will increase later in the morning, according to the NWS, and we will start to see a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Temperatures will rise to a high of around 81 degrees.
The NWS predicted the rain chances will carry on through Monday night and into Tuesday, as temperatures fall to around 64 degrees.