Patchy fog to start, then warm and sunny; Chance of showers Sunday night

Today we will start with some patchy areas of fog, which will clear during the morning for mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It will be breezy and warm, with highs near 84 degrees.
Overnight we will stay mostly clear, with lows near 63 degrees.
On Sunday, during the day we will still be warm and dry with temperatures again reaching up into the low 80s.
After night falls, we will see a slight chance of showers, which will slowly increase for a chance of showers starting around 5 a.m. Monday morning.
On Monday, the NWS predicted we will see a consistent chance of showers all day, with temperatures a little cooler at around 76 degrees.
Rain chances will linger into Monday night, with temperatures falling to around 55 degrees.