Parts of Central Avenue in Middletown to be closed next week
50 minutes ago
Construction is nearly complete on a .56 mile stretch of road in downtown.

MIDDLETOWN — Parts of Central Avenue will be closed for at least one week starting on Monday, according to city officials.

The 1200 block of Central Avenue between Canal and Clinton streets will be closed to vehicular traffic for seven days, weather permitting, for the installation of paver crosswalks as part of the Central Avenue improvements.

Eastbound traffic may utilize the First Avenue detour. Westbound traffic may utilize the Manchester Avenue detour, the city said. Full access to Central Avenue remains between Clinton Street and University Boulevard.

Most of the construction is finished on a .56-mile stretch between Charles Street and Verity Parkway in downtown.

Milcon Concrete Inc., a Troy-based company, is completing the work after submitting the lowest bid of $7,671,291.59 that was 6.3% higher than the engineer’s estimate, but 8.4% lower than the next lowest bid, city officials said.

The project includes full-depth pavement replacement, utility replacements and upgrades (water, sewer and storm sewer), pedestrian upgrades including new sidewalks and enhanced crossings, streetscape improvements such as paver amenity strip with decorative street furnishings including benches, bike racks, trash receptacles, street trees and landscape planters, traffic signal upgrades at Canal Street and Clinton Street intersections and decorative LED street light upgrades.

