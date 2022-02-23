Hamburger icon
Part of Oxford State Road to close Friday

Traffic on Oxford State Road will be detoured Friday morning. STAFF

By Rick McCrabb
25 minutes ago
Detour scheduled to last 15 minutes in both directions.

Part of Oxford State Road will close in both directions for a short time Friday morning, according to Middletown officials.

The road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. a half mile east of Ottawa Street, the city said.

The remaining portions of Oxford State Road will be open to local traffic. Detour signs will be posted.

