Part of Oxford State Road to close Friday

Part of Oxford State Road will close in both directions for a short time Friday morning, according to Middletown officials.
The road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. a half mile east of Ottawa Street, the city said.
The remaining portions of Oxford State Road will be open to local traffic. Detour signs will be posted.
