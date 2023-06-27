Oxford using new billing and payment website beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, the City of Oxford is using a new billing and payment website for utility customers. Users will now be able to view and pay their bills from the same link.

Bills on the new site are updated in real time. The “SmartBill” website shut down June 28. This means no payment site is open to customers through Monday.

The new website, which is also accessible from the City of Oxford website, is https://cityofoxford.smartpayworks.com.