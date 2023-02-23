Oxford Twp. trustees discuss electric aggregation plan participation

The Oxford Twp. board of trustees held its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 13. Representatives from McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Coalition for a Healthy Community gave a presentation about the recently secured two million dollar federal grant that will be used to support local efforts focused on mental and behavioral health.

Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that in the past month the department has responded to 301 calls for service (unusually high number due to house checks for vacationing residents), taken 16 reports, made 8 arrests and responded to 8 traffic crashes. The chief also presented a budget for complete rewiring and rerouting of the department’s computers and related hardware, which the trustees approved for immediate installation.