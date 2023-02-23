Oxford Twp. trustees discuss electric aggregation plan participation

The following are the monthly minutes from the Oxford Twp. trustees and publish as submitted.
The Oxford Twp. board of trustees held its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 13. Representatives from McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Coalition for a Healthy Community gave a presentation about the recently secured two million dollar federal grant that will be used to support local efforts focused on mental and behavioral health.
Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that in the past month the department has responded to 301 calls for service (unusually high number due to house checks for vacationing residents), taken 16 reports, made 8 arrests and responded to 8 traffic crashes. The chief also presented a budget for complete rewiring and rerouting of the department’s computers and related hardware, which the trustees approved for immediate installation.
Road Superintendent Johnny Smith reported that he’s completing the pickup of heavy winter accumulation of roadside trash, and has unfortunately needed to replace several stolen road signs. He has scheduled the replacement of a damaged guardrail on Stilwell Beckett Road and ditch work on Indian Creek Road.
The trustees finalized a questionnaire to be completed by the two consulting firms that hope for the township’s participation in an electric aggregation plan for residents of the unincorporated township who are served by Duke Energy. Questionnaire responses will be discussed at the March meeting and a selection will be made. The trustees also approved a new contract with website/internet provider ISOCNet.
The next regular meeting of the Oxford Township Board of Trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. March 13. Virtual attendance is possible via the township website.